DE40: DAX loses 0.5% 📉Defense stocks gain, Commerzbank and Lufthansa under pressure

Futures contracts on the DAX (DE40) are down more than 0.7% today, as sentiment across European equity markets reflects increased investor caution and profit-taking following recent gains. The steepest losses are seen in Spain’s IBEX futures (SPA35), falling nearly 1.5%. In sector terms, banking and pharmaceuticals are underperforming across Europe, with shares of Novo Nordisk (NOVOB.DK) down more than 2%.
- In Germany, the defense sector stands out with notable gains. Shares of defense stocks RENK Group and Hensoldt are up nearly 4%, while Rheinmetall is gaining around 2%. In contrast, Lufthansa and Commerzbank shares are losing between 3% and 4%.
- Among the top performers on the German market today are Steico and Befesa, leading the list of gainers.
- According to AFP, a meeting is scheduled today between Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
DE40 (H1 Interval)
DAX futures (DE40) are pulling back by over 0.7% and are currently testing the 200-period exponential moving average (EMA) on the hourly chart. Selling volume is clearly dominant today.
Rheinmetall Shares Rebound
Shares of German defense giant Rheinmetall are rising over 2% today, climbing above €1,720 and rebounding above the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA50) on the daily chart. The stock currently trades around 8% below its all-time highs.
