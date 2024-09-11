DE40: DAX recovers from yesterday's low. Infineon with a breakthrough in semiconductor production💡

The German DAX recovers 0.37% after yesterday's correction

UniCredit acquires a 9% stake in Commerzbank

The Emirati ADNOC plans to acquire Covestro

Yesterday's declines on global markets are slowing down, paving the way for a more optimistic session on Wednesday. The German DAX, despite a negative opening, is currently in the positive territory with a 0.37% increase. Other European indices are also recovering: the French CAC40 is gaining nearly 0.3%, and the British FTSE 100 is adding 0.1%.

The volatility currently observed on the European market. Source: xStation5

The German DAX (DE40) has rebounded from its recent low after falling below the 50-day moving average. A break above this moving average is crucial for a potential return to recent highs. However, if the DAX fails to break above and rebounds lower instead, further declines towards 18000 could be expected. Source: xStation5

Corporate news: