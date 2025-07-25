DE40: European investors get cautious as earnings expose tariff risks 📉

European equities edge lower on Friday, as investor caution builds ahead of the final weekend before EU-US trade negotiations conclude. The EU50 dips 0.2%, with Germany’s DAX leading losses, down 0.6%. Spain’s IBEX 35 drops 0.55%, while the FTSE 100 and FTSE MIB shed 0.3% and trade flat, respectively. In contrast, France’s CAC 40 ekes out a modest 0.1% gain, bucking the broader trend.

Among Eurostoxx 600 sectors, tech is performing the worst with companies like Nokia (-2.2%), ASML (-2%), Capgemini (-1%) and megacap SAP (-0.8%) weighing on the index. Consumer discretionary stocks show some resilience despite a broad disappointment in the apparel sector due to Puma’s earnings report. Healthcare sector also posted gains.

Volatility in Eurostoxx 600 sectors. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP

Performance of DAX-listed companies. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP

DE40 (H1)

DAX futures are currently consolidating around the 24,220 level, midway between the 61.8% and 78.6% Fibonacci retracement levels. The market appears to be completing a head and shoulders pattern, with sellers maintaining control below the 10-hour exponential moving average (EMA10, yellow). A decisive breakout above the closely aligned EMA30 and EMA100 (purple) could trigger a renewed rally toward recent highs near 24,640. However, further upside will largely depend on positive developments in EU-US trade talks. On the downside, any disappointment stemming from tariff news or earnings reports could deepen the correction, pushing prices below the 24,000 support level.

Source: xStation5

Company news: