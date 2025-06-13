DE40: Fifth Session of Losses; Energy Stocks Buck Selloff on Supply Fears

DAX drops for the fifth straight session, pressured by geopolitical tensions

Energy stocks defy the broader sell-off

Novo Nordisk overtakes SAP as Europe’s most valuable company

European markets join the world-wide sell-off, following the abrupt escalation of conflict in the Middle East. The comeback of a broad risk-off sentiment brings down the vast majority of equities, as capital outflows towards safe heaven assets like bonds and gold. One major exception is the European energy sector, which gains 2.25% in response to the expected hike in energy prices, as the conflict pressures up the contracts on key commodities.

European natural gas prices surged sharply after Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, escalating regional tensions and raising fears of disruptions to global energy supplies, particularly through the critical Strait of Hormuz. Benchmark futures jumped over 6%, driven by concerns that the conflict could impact LNG exports from key producers like Qatar, Oman, and the UAE, which together account for 18% of global LNG supply. Although no physical disruptions to shipments have occurred yet, potential delays loom, and further escalation could push gas prices above €100/MWh. Compounding the market anxiety are outages in Norway and a temporary shutdown of Israel’s Leviathan gas field, all of which threaten Europe's efforts to replenish gas reserves ahead of winter.

Today’s performance of DAX-listed companies. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP

Volatility in the sectors of Eurostoxx 600 Index. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP

DE40 (D1)

The German DAX fell for a fifth straight day, slipping below its 30-day exponential moving average (EMA30, light purple). However, the decline paused at the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level, which is currently acting as key support. Looking ahead, rising energy prices could cloud the long-term outlook for European equities, potentially challenging the ECB’s baseline scenario for rate cuts in 2025. If concerns about energy supply disruptions grow, business confidence may weaken further. The Fibonacci level remains critical, with the next support zone seen between 22,250 and 22,450.

Source: xStation5

Company news: