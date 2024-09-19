DE40: Market euphoria after Fed's decision. DAX hits 19000 mark

- Bulls push DAX contracts Above 19,000
- European markets in euphoria after Fed decision
- RWE and Bayer announce new partnerships
We haven't seen such a revival in European markets in a long time. The dovish 50 bp rate cut in the U.S. was far from what most economists expected, as unorthodox liberalisation of monetary policy could be interpreted as a sign of alarming conditions in the American economy. Meanwhile, markets are experiencing a rather ardent revival, fueled by the so-called "jumbo rate cut" and statements from chairman Powell, emphasising that the lower rates are merely intended to sustain the already promising outlook for the U.S. economy.
European indices are all in the green today. The largest gains are seen in Austria's ATX (nearly 2%) and France's CAC40 (+1.7%), which had been lagging the most in recent days. The UK's FTSE 100 is up 0.9%, Italy's FTSE MIB and Poland's WIG20 are both adding around 0.75%, while Spain's IBEX35 is gaining approximately 0.4%.
Long awaited acceleration on the European stock market. Source: xStation5
DE40
The bulls maintain control over the DAX, pushing contracts on the German index above the 19,000 level. The chart has aggressively moved away from both weighted moving averages, which have been in a bullish alignment for several days now (the faster/lighter one above the slower/dark purple one). DAX contracts are currently on track to reach new all-time highs, above the 19,030 level.
Source: xStation5
Corporate news:
- Deutsche Telekom (DTE.DE): Concerns raised by T-Mobile US about service revenue in 2025 are dragging on the company's shares (-1.5%). The company committed to the $50 bn shareholder return by 2027, which is slightly more conservative than expected, putting pressure on the company's future growth potential.
- Commerzbank (CBK.DE): The bank plans to accelerate its search for a new CEO in light of a potential acquisition by UniCredit. The company is preparing to respond to UniCredit's statements after the latter acquired a 9% stake. The front-runner candidate is current CFO Bettina Orlopp, though the board is still considering external candidates. Commerzbank shares are down 0.7% today.
- RWE (RWE.DE): The energy company has partnered with AM Green for green ammonia supply starting in 2027. This raw material is a source of zero-emission energy that meets European standards for renewable fuels, and the collaboration between energy companies aims to meet growing demand. RWE shares are currently up by 1.2%.
- BMW (BMW.DE): The company's shares are rebounding by 3% after Citi upgraded its rating from "sell" to "neutral." Analysts believe the current valuation is too low, even considering concerns over profits from earlier this month.
- Bayer (BAY.DE): The German pharmaceutical company has declared in the letter of intent to launch with Trinity Biontech a new generation of real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices in India and China. The companies received positive results from market tests, while the demand for such solutions is steadily growing among diabetics. Bayer’s shares are up 3.1% today.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.