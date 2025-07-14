DE40: Tariff Threats Weigh on European Sentiment as Automakers Sell Off (14.07.2025)

The European stock market extended losses today in response to Donald Trump’s unilateral declaration, imposing 30% tariffs on all European goods, effective August 1st. Most of the major indices are trading in the red, with German DAX leading losses (-0.85%) due to high exposure of the German industrial sector to American levies. French CAC40 (-0.4%), Italian FTSE MIB (-0.05%), Swiss SMI (-0.2%) and Spanish IBX35 (0.25%) are all recording losses, with British FTSE 100 (+0.4%) and Polish WIG20 (+0.2%) being the main exceptions.

The EU has warned that President Trump’s threat could effectively end transatlantic trade, making current trade levels “almost impossible.” With EU-US trade worth nearly €1.7 trillion last year, the bloc is pushing for a negotiated solution and has delayed planned retaliatory tariffs on $25 billion of US exports.

Among Euro Stoxx 600 sectors, consumer discretionary goods stocks sink the most, especially the German automotive sector (BMW: -1.75%, Mercedes-Benz: -1.5%, Volkswagen: -1.45%, Porsche: -1%), as well as the German tech big caps (SAP: -1.4%, Infineon: -1.9%). Similar weakness is visible in French luxury stocks (LVMH: -1.6%, Kering: -1.2%, Dior: -1.75%). Aside from energy-related companies, some resilience is posted by major healthcare stocks (Astra Zeneca: +1.4%, Sanofi: +0.17%, Bayer: +0.6%, Novo Nordisk: +0.1%).

DE40 (D1)

DAX futures are down for a third consecutive session, weighed by the 30% tariffs on European goods announced by Donald Trump last Saturday. The DE40 contract has now reached the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, which is acting as key support. Worth noting, the contract only briefly dipped below its 30-day exponential moving average (EMA100, dark purple), despite heightened uncertainty throughout the negotiation period, signaling an underlying resilience. With the tariff negotiation deadline approaching and tensions between Trump and the European Commission unresolved, further downside pressure is likely. However, if the proposed levies are scaled back—potentially to levels seen around Liberation Day or lower—we could see a rebound toward historical highs.

