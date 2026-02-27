Dell surges 12% amid AI driving 40% revenue growth 📈

The results confirm that Dell is increasingly transforming itself from a traditional PC manufacturer into a key provider of data center infrastructure and AI solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) is now responsible for the majority of the company’s growth momentum, with quarterly AI-optimized server revenue surging more than 300% year over year. Dell reported over $64 billion in AI server orders in FY2026 and entered the new fiscal year with a backlog of $43 billion, signaling strong revenue visibility for the coming quarters.
Key highlights from the report
Full-year FY2026:
-
Revenue: $113.5 billion (+19% YoY), a company record
-
GAAP EPS: $8.68 (+36% YoY)
-
Non-GAAP EPS: $10.30 (+27% YoY)
-
Operating cash flow: $11.2 billion (record)
-
Capital returned to shareholders: $7.5 billion
-
20% dividend increase and $10 billion expansion of share repurchase authorization
Fourth quarter FY2026:
-
Revenue: $33.4 billion (+39% YoY), above market expectations
-
GAAP EPS: $3.37 (+57% YoY)
-
Non-GAAP EPS: $3.89 (+45% YoY), above consensus
-
Operating cash flow: $4.7 billion (quarterly record)
Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG):
-
Full-year revenue: $60.8 billion (+40% YoY)
-
Quarterly revenue: $19.6 billion (+73% YoY)
-
Q4 AI-optimized servers revenue: $9.0 billion (+342% YoY)
-
Full-year operating income: $7.1 billion (+27% YoY)
Client Solutions Group (CSG):
-
Full-year revenue: $51.0 billion (+5% YoY)
-
Quarterly revenue: $13.5 billion (+14% YoY)
-
Commercial segment: +16% YoY in Q4
-
Consumer segment: flat year over year
FY2027 guidance:
-
Revenue: $138–142 billion (midpoint $140 billion, +23% YoY)
-
GAAP EPS: $11.52 (+33% YoY)
-
Non-GAAP EPS: $12.90 (+25% YoY)
-
AI server revenue: approximately $50 billion (+103% YoY)
-
Q1 FY2027 revenue: $34.7–35.7 billion, well above market expectations
Investors responded positively primarily to the ambitious yet credible guidance for the current fiscal year, which clearly exceeds market consensus. Particularly significant is the expected doubling of AI server revenue to around $50 billion. Strong cash flow generation, a higher dividend, and an expanded share buyback program further support the company’s valuation. As a result, Dell is increasingly viewed as one of the main beneficiaries of the global investment boom in AI infrastructure.
Dell stock chart (D1)
Dell shares are up nearly 12% today, and the chart shows a potentially bullish formation resembling an inverse head and shoulders pattern.
Source: xStation5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.