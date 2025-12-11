Disney invests in OpenAI and announces a revolution in animation creation 📱

Walt Disney Co. (DIS.US) has announced a groundbreaking partnership with OpenAI, investing £1 billion in the AI start-up and becoming the first major licensing partner for the Sora platform. The three-year agreement includes the provision of over 200 animated characters from the Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars libraries for video content generation. A key limitation of the agreement is the exclusion of celebrity images and actors' voices, meaning that generated videos may include visual characters but not the original performers' voices. Additionally, some user-generated videos will be available on the Disney+ platform, creating a new distribution channel for AI content.

In addition to capital investment and trademark licensing, Disney is becoming a major customer of OpenAI and will implement the start-up's tools to create new products, services and experiences for Disney+, while also making ChatGPT available to its employees. This decision marks a significant shift in Hollywood's attitude towards AI technology, representing a turning point for the entertainment industry, which had previously expressed concerns about the impact of artificial intelligence on creators' rights and job security. CEO Bob Iger emphasised that the partnership will allow them to "carefully and responsibly expand the reach of our storytelling through artificial intelligence, while respecting and protecting creators and their work." Both Disney and OpenAI have committed to implementing responsible safety measures, including age-appropriate policies and controls to prevent the generation of harmful content, demonstrating a shared commitment to the ethical use of AI in entertainment.

The company's shares are gaining over 1% today following these announcements and are testing the 200- and 100-day EMAs, which can be considered key zones indicating the continuing downward trend in the company's shares.

Source: xStation