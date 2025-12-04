Dollar General - Double digit gains after earnings

- Revenue fell this quarter to $10.60 billion, which was in line with consensus. Year over year, the company still records noticeable growth.
- Where the results shine the brightest is profitability, with EPS reaching $1.28, beating market expectations by over 30%.
- LfL sales increased by 4%.
- Gross margin rose to as much as 29.9%, representing a 1% year-over-year increase.
- Nominally, net profit increased by as much as 43.8% year over year, amounting to $282.7 million.
The management boasted about opening 196 new stores, modernizing 1,100 existing ones, and announced a dividend of $0.59. The management stated that next year they want to maintain the pace and achieve net sales growth of 4.7-4.9 percent, which is an increase from the previous forecasted level of 4.3-4.8.
Investors in the unassuming company seem to be on the verge of euphoria. The company presented very good results and even better forecasts despite market concerns about the condition of the American consumer. Concerns about the job market and consumer or broadly defined recession may, however, start to work in favor of companies like Dollar General. The store belongs to the budget segment. In times of weak economic conditions, such stores do not lose customers or revenue because their customers have no reason to limit their consumption, but they gain new customers who, in better times, would dine in restaurants or buy better products in more expensive stores.
DG.US (D1)
Source: xStation5
Daily Summary: Wall Street ends the week with a calm gain 🗽 Cryptocurrencies slide
NATGAS surges 5% reaching 3-year high 🔎
Bitcoin loses 3% 📉Technical bearish flag pattern?
3 markets to watch next week (05.12.2025)
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.