Dollar Remains Stable After Bessent Remarks

The dollar held steady on Monday as US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent outlined the Trump administration's economic strategy at the Milken Institute Global Conference, describing American markets as "anti-fragile" and well-positioned to weather any temporary volatility.
Bessent delivered a robust defense of Trump's economic agenda, characterizing tariffs, tax cuts and deregulation as "interlocking parts of an engine" designed to drive long-term investment in the US economy. He emphasized that the Republican tax bill would make many components of Trump's first-term cuts permanent, including deductions for small businesses.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
The Treasury chief projected confidence in US financial markets, citing their historical resilience through multiple crises over the past century. "Each time the American economy gets knocked down, it gets back up again," Bessent said, summarizing US economic history as moving consistently "up and to the right."
EURUSD (D1)
EURUSD remains stable following Bessent's remarks. Key support lies at the 30-day SMA, which has previously signaled trend continuation favoring dollar weakness.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.