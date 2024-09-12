DSV surges 7% on possible German DB Schenker acquisition deal📈

According to Reuters sources, Danish logistics firm DSV (DSV.DK) is on the away to acquire Deutsche Banhn's spinned off railway logistics company Schenker, in a 14 billion euro deal. After the meeting with a German government committee, DSV's offer was commented as the most attractive. The second bidder and DSV's rival is a Dutch fund, CVC Capital Partners (CVC.NL).

The final decision about DB Schenker future will take place by the earliest at the end of a month. The government committee's assessment is an important step, but does not influence the final decision of Deutsche Bahn's and government bodies. DSV previously commented that it expects stronger financial results due to higher logistics volumes and Red Sea crisis. Overall, company business is quite immune to recession fears and European economic slowdown, as consumer spending is still solid.

DSV chart on D1 interval

DSV surges above EMA 200, 100 and 50 indicating strong upward momentum. The main resistance zone is set by 23.6 Fibonacci retracement of the upward wave since 2020, at 1400 DKK.

Source: xStation5