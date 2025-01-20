Earnings calendar (20.01.2025): Netflix, P&G, J&J

The beginning of the week on the U.S. stock market is marked by Martin Luther King Jr. Day, meaning the U.S. stock market will be closed on Monday. However, with last week's kickoff of earnings season for American companies, several significant reports are expected in the days ahead.

On Tuesday, investors' attention will primarily focus on Netflix, while Wednesday will bring results from companies such as P&G and Johnson & Johnson. On Thursday, General Electric will release its earnings. Below is a list of the most important publications scheduled for this week.

Monday:

No events

Tuesday:

Charles Schwab - Before market open

ProLogis - Before market open

3M - Before market open

Netflix - After market close

Capital One Financial - After market close

Wednesday:

P&G (Procter & Gamble) - Before market open

Abbott - Before market open

Progressive - Before market open

J&J (Johnson & Johnson) - After market close

Thursday:

General Electric - Before market open

Intuitive Surgical - After market close

Texas Instruments - After market close

Union Pacific - After market close

Elevance Health - After market close

Friday:

American Express - After market close

Verizon - After market close

NextEra Energy - After market close

Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P., XTB Research