CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Earnings Calendar (28.07.2025): Apple, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft

17:49 28 July 2025

The earnings season is entering a crucial phase with the release of results from four of the "Magnificent Seven" companies. Big Tech remains the primary driver of US stock market valuations, and with one of the main risks associated with a potential trade war between the US and Europe now reduced, investor attention will focus even more intensely on the companies' published results. On Wednesday after the market close Microsoft and Meta Platforms will show their results. Next day, on Thursday Apple and Amazon will release its quarterly earnings' reports. 

Apart from Big Tech, investors will also be paying attention to the earnings of companies like Boeing, which, on the back of a series of international agreements and new orders, might decide to raise its forecasts. Procter & Gamble's results will provide an important signal about consumer demand amidst the tariffs' uncertainty that dominated Q2.

Given the growing interest in stablecoins, the results from dominant payment companies like Visa and Mastercard will also carefully watched.

The detailed earnings calendar is presented below:


Source: XTB Research 


 

