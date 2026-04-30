🔵 ECB Conference (LIVE)

The European Central Bank maintained its key policy rates, including the deposit rate at 2%, in line with a market consenus. highlighting rising risks to both economic growth and inflation. The ECB President Christine Lagarde is about to take the stage in Frankfurt to deliver her remarks on the decision and provide the outlook for the economic and monetary developments in the Euro Area. Below you will find the crucial remakrs from the conference.
Key insights from ECB's Lagarde:
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Though the incoming information has been broadly consistent with the ECB's outlook, the risk to both inflation and economic growth have risen significatnly. The Middle East developments are driving energy prices high and economic sentiment down.
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ECB will maintain data-dependant, meeting-by-meeting approach, not precommiting to a particular rate path.
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