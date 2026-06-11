🔵 ECB CONFERENCE (LIVE)

The European Central Bank has decided to raise its key interest rates by 25 basis points (deposit rate: 2.25%), for the first time in nearly three years. ECB president Christine Lagarde is about to take the stage in Frankfurt to comment on the decision and present the newest macroeconomic forecasts for the Euro Area. The statement will be followed by a standard Q&A session. Below you will find key insigths from the conference.

The war in the Middle East is generating significant inflationary pressure and the decision to raise rates is robust across wide range of scenarios for the future of the conflict / energy price shock duration.

Forecasts: inflation forecasts have been revised up (3% in 2026, 2,3% in 2027, 2% in 2028) due to the energy shock and expected spillovers. The growth outlook have been revised down (to 0.8% in 2026, 1.2% in 2027, 1.5% in 2028).

Growth: The war is weighing on economic activity and surveys are pointing to the slowdown, especially in services. The labour market remains robusts, however the labour demand is weaking, hindering households' confidence.

The fiscal response to the energy shock should be targeted, temporary and tailored and should not stretch public finances above the duration of the shock.

Inflation: The increase in the inflation is still driven by energy (+10.9% in April), while food inflation slowed down to 2%. Nevertheless, core HICP hiked to 2.5% in May, the highest since April 2025. According to surveys, firms are still expected to raise selling prices. Inflation should come back to target in mid 2027.

Risks: for growth are on the downside (weaker GDP growth), while for the inflation to the upside (stronger price increases). Prompt resolution of the Middle East war would appease both risks. Financial market volatility may discourage asset buying, helping to cap potential inflation growth.

Today's decision was unanimous and there was no discussion around any alternative. The hike was not "an insurance", but a reaction to the already materialising (direct or indirect costs) of the US-Iran war.

ECB is not yet seeing the second-round effects, which will be attributed to the increasing wage pressures.

ECB will add a 'mild scenario' to its projections (joining the adverse and severly adverse ones).