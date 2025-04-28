Economic calendar: a calm start of the 'labor market' week 🔎

We are starting the week in a fairly calm mood. No major macroeconomic reports are scheduled for today. However, later in the week, we will learn, among other things, labor market data from the United States on Wednesday and Friday.

Moreover, earnings season is currently underway on Wall Street. This week, investors' attention will turn to technology companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Apple, and Amazon, which will publish their financial reports. Forecasts for the coming quarters in the new uncertain economic reality could be particularly interesting.

Detailed economic calendar (GMT - Greenwich Mean Time):

28 April, Monday:

13:30 - Canada, wholesale data

April 29, Tuesday:

Showa Day - no session in Japan

07:00 - Germany, GfK consumer confidence index for May

08:00 - Spain, CP and harmonized HICPI inflation data for April, GDP data in Q1

13:30 - USA, foreign trade balance data for March

15:00 - USA, Conference Board consumer confidence index, JOLTS job offer survey

April 30, Wednesday:

00:50 - Japan, March industrial production data

02:30 - Australia, Q1 CPI inflation data

02:30 - China, April PMI data

07:00 - Germany, March retail sales data

08:45 - France, April CPI inflation data

09:00 - Germany, Q1 GDP data

09:00 - Poland, April CPI inflation data

10:00 - Eurozone, Q1 GDP data

13:00 - Germany, April CPI inflation data

13:15 - USA, April ADP employment data

13:30 - USA, Q1 GDP data

15:00 - USA, April PCE inflation data

15:30 - USA, EIA oil inventories

May 1, Thursday - Labor Day:

Day off - EU, China

04:00 - Japan, BoJ interest rate decision

13:30 - USA, jobless claims

14:45 - USA, PMI data for April

15:00 - USA, ISM manufacturing data for April

15:30 - USA, EIA gas inventories

May 2, Friday:

No session - China

PMI data from Europe

09:00 - Eurozone, PMI data for April

10:00 - Eurozone, CPI inflation data

13:30 - USA - labor market and NFP data for April

15:00 - USA, fixed asset orders for March

Financial earnings publication calendar:

