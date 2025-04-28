Economic calendar: a calm start of the 'labor market' week 🔎

We are starting the week in a fairly calm mood. No major macroeconomic reports are scheduled for today. However, later in the week, we will learn, among other things, labor market data from the United States on Wednesday and Friday.
Moreover, earnings season is currently underway on Wall Street. This week, investors' attention will turn to technology companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Apple, and Amazon, which will publish their financial reports. Forecasts for the coming quarters in the new uncertain economic reality could be particularly interesting.
Detailed economic calendar (GMT - Greenwich Mean Time):
28 April, Monday:
- 13:30 - Canada, wholesale data
April 29, Tuesday:
- Showa Day - no session in Japan
- 07:00 - Germany, GfK consumer confidence index for May
- 08:00 - Spain, CP and harmonized HICPI inflation data for April, GDP data in Q1
- 13:30 - USA, foreign trade balance data for March
- 15:00 - USA, Conference Board consumer confidence index, JOLTS job offer survey
April 30, Wednesday:
- 00:50 - Japan, March industrial production data
- 02:30 - Australia, Q1 CPI inflation data
- 02:30 - China, April PMI data
- 07:00 - Germany, March retail sales data
- 08:45 - France, April CPI inflation data
- 09:00 - Germany, Q1 GDP data
- 09:00 - Poland, April CPI inflation data
- 10:00 - Eurozone, Q1 GDP data
- 13:00 - Germany, April CPI inflation data
- 13:15 - USA, April ADP employment data
- 13:30 - USA, Q1 GDP data
- 15:00 - USA, April PCE inflation data
- 15:30 - USA, EIA oil inventories
May 1, Thursday - Labor Day:
- Day off - EU, China
- 04:00 - Japan, BoJ interest rate decision
- 13:30 - USA, jobless claims
- 14:45 - USA, PMI data for April
- 15:00 - USA, ISM manufacturing data for April
- 15:30 - USA, EIA gas inventories
May 2, Friday:
- No session - China
- PMI data from Europe
- 09:00 - Eurozone, PMI data for April
- 10:00 - Eurozone, CPI inflation data
- 13:30 - USA - labor market and NFP data for April
- 15:00 - USA, fixed asset orders for March
