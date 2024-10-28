Economic calendar: A “calm” start to an interesting week

Futures point to a higher opening in today's European cash session

Investors' attention turns to crude oil, the Japanese yen and Chinese indices

The number of macro data releases is limited today

We are starting a new week of trading on financial markets. At this point, futures quotes point to a higher opening of the session in Europe and the US after the weekend. Futures based on the Nasdaq index are currently adding 0.56%, while contracts based on the French CAC40 index are adding 0.47%.

After the weekend, investors' attention turns to oil, the Japanese yen and Chinese indices. The macro calendar for today's session does not contain readings that can significantly raise market volatility. Investor attention for this reason turns to corporate news.

Macro calendar for today's session:

08:00 am GMT - Spain, retail sales for September. Earlier: 2.3% y/y

02:30 pm GMT - USA, Dallas FED reading for October. Earlier: -9.

05:00 pm GMT - Canada, BoC's Macklem speech.