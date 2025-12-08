Economic Calendar: a calm start to an interesting week 🔎

Today’s macroeconomic calendar is fairly light. No major events are scheduled that could meaningfully impact global financial markets. However, later this week we will see several more important releases. On Tuesday, December 9, we will get the JOLTS report on new job openings for October. And on Wednesday, the Fed will announce its interest-rate decision. The market currently prices an 87% chance of a 25-basis-point cut. Detailed calendar for the day: Monday, Dec 8 07:00 – Germany Industrial Production

09:30 – Eurozone Sentix Index Tuesday, Dec 9 All day – China Trade Balance

08:00 – Germany Trade Balance

15:00 – US JOLTS (October) Wednesday, Dec 10 01:30 – China CPI (November)

12:30 – US Mortgage Applications

13:30 – US Labor Costs

15:30 – US DOE Crude Oil Inventories

14:45 / 15:30 – Canada BoC Decision / Governor Macklem Speech

19:00 / 19:30 – US Fed Decision & Projections / Powell Speech Thursday, Dec 11 08:30 – Switzerland SNB Decision

11:00 – Turkey CBRT Decision

13:30 – US Initial Jobless Claims / Trade Balance

15:30 – US EIA Natural Gas Inventories Friday, Dec 12 04:30 – Japan Industrial Production

07:00 – Germany CPI

08:00 – Spain CPI

13:00 / 13:30 – US Fed Speeches (Hammack, Paulson)

15:30 – Canada Building Permits / Wholesale Sales Corporate Earnings to Watch Mon, Dec 8: ThyssenKrupp AG, GameStop, AeroVironment

Tue, Dec 9: Nordson, Synopsys, Oracle, Adobe

Wed, Dec 10: Costco, Broadcom, Lululemon

