Economic Calendar: a calm start to an interesting week 🔎

Today’s macroeconomic calendar is fairly light. No major events are scheduled that could meaningfully impact global financial markets. However, later this week we will see several more important releases.
On Tuesday, December 9, we will get the JOLTS report on new job openings for October. And on Wednesday, the Fed will announce its interest-rate decision. The market currently prices an 87% chance of a 25-basis-point cut.
Detailed calendar for the day:
Monday, Dec 8
- 07:00 – Germany Industrial Production
- 09:30 – Eurozone Sentix Index
Tuesday, Dec 9
- All day – China Trade Balance
- 08:00 – Germany Trade Balance
- 15:00 – US JOLTS (October)
Wednesday, Dec 10
- 01:30 – China CPI (November)
- 12:30 – US Mortgage Applications
- 13:30 – US Labor Costs
- 15:30 – US DOE Crude Oil Inventories
- 14:45 / 15:30 – Canada BoC Decision / Governor Macklem Speech
- 19:00 / 19:30 – US Fed Decision & Projections / Powell Speech
Thursday, Dec 11
- 08:30 – Switzerland SNB Decision
- 11:00 – Turkey CBRT Decision
- 13:30 – US Initial Jobless Claims / Trade Balance
- 15:30 – US EIA Natural Gas Inventories
Friday, Dec 12
- 04:30 – Japan Industrial Production
- 07:00 – Germany CPI
- 08:00 – Spain CPI
- 13:00 / 13:30 – US Fed Speeches (Hammack, Paulson)
- 15:30 – Canada Building Permits / Wholesale Sales
Corporate Earnings to Watch
- Mon, Dec 8: ThyssenKrupp AG, GameStop, AeroVironment
- Tue, Dec 9: Nordson, Synopsys, Oracle, Adobe
- Wed, Dec 10: Costco, Broadcom, Lululemon
BREAKING: BoC holds interest rates unchanged🔎CAD with muted reaction
⌚EURUSD Upside Capped Ahead of Fed
US Open: Wall Street waits for the Fed🗽GE Vernova gains, AeroVironment shares slip
BREAKING: Costs of labor bellow expectations in US!🚨EURUSD muted ↔️
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.