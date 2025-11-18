Economic Calendar: A Quiet Tuesday on the Markets, but the US Draws Attention (18.11.2025)

Tuesday brings a moderate number of macroeconomic releases, including a few delayed data from the US, postponed due to the prolonged government shutdown. Although these relate to previous months, their readings still provide valuable insights into the health of the US economy and may influence market sentiment. Markets will closely monitor both the latest signals and the delayed data, which could reveal revisions or new information, potentially creating market volatility. These releases will help to better assess the situation in the industrial sector, the housing market, and inflation, providing an important backdrop for further investment decisions and expectations regarding monetary policy in major economies.
Today’s calendar: ECT
Hungary (08:30)
-
Wages (y/y) for September: 8.7%
Czech Republic (09:00)
-
Producer Price Index – PPI (m/m) for October: (forecast: –0.1%; previous: –0.4%)
-
Producer Price Index – PPI (y/y) for October: (forecast: –1.2%; previous: –1.0%)
Eurozone (11:00)
-
ECB Governing Council Member Speech (Frank Elderson)
Chile (12:30)
-
GDP (y/y) for Q3: 3.1%
Hungary (14:00)
-
Interest Rate Decision for November: (forecast: 6.50%; previous: 6.50%)
Canada (14:15)
-
Housing Starts for October: (forecast: 265K; previous: 279.2K)
USA (16:00)
-
NAHB Housing Market Index for November: (forecast: 36; previous: 37)
-
Industrial Orders (m/m) for August: (forecast: 1.4%; previous: –1.3%)
-
Durable Goods Orders (m/m) for August: (forecast: 2.9%; previous: –2.7%)
-
Non-Defense Capital Goods Orders ex. Aircraft (m/m) for August: (forecast: 0.4%; previous: 1.0%)
USA (22:00)
-
Net Capital Inflows to the US – monthly for September: no data
-
Long-Term Capital Inflows (USD) for September: no data
USA (22:40)
-
Weekly Change in Crude Inventories (API) – Oil: (previous: 1.3 million barrels)
New Zealand (22:45)
-
Producer Price Index – PPI (q/q) for Q3: (forecast: 0.7%; previous: 0.6%)
