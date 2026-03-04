Economic calendar: ADP Labor market report and ISM services 🔎

Of course, markets will remain focused today on the conflict in the Middle East. However, several interesting macroeconomic reports will also be released in the background. Particular attention today will be on the private-sector labor market report (ADP) and the ISM Services index. After the session, Broadcom will also release its financial results. Detailed calendar for the day: All day — Polish Monetary Policy Council (RPP) decision

All day — February Services PMI data

12:30 AM GMT — Australia GDP report

01:30 AM GMT — China Services and Manufacturing PMI data

07:30 AM GMT — Switzerland CPI inflation

09:00 AM GMT — Eurozone final PMI summary

01:15 PM GMT — US ADP employment report

03:00 PM GMT — US ISM Services data

03:30 PM GMT — US DoE crude oil inventories

After the session — Broadcom Inc. earnings

