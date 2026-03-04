Economic calendar: ADP Labor market report and ISM services 🔎

Of course, markets will remain focused today on the conflict in the Middle East. However, several interesting macroeconomic reports will also be released in the background.
Particular attention today will be on the private-sector labor market report (ADP) and the ISM Services index. After the session, Broadcom will also release its financial results.
Detailed calendar for the day:
- All day — Polish Monetary Policy Council (RPP) decision
- All day — February Services PMI data
- 12:30 AM GMT — Australia GDP report
- 01:30 AM GMT — China Services and Manufacturing PMI data
- 07:30 AM GMT — Switzerland CPI inflation
- 09:00 AM GMT — Eurozone final PMI summary
- 01:15 PM GMT — US ADP employment report
- 03:00 PM GMT — US ISM Services data
- 03:30 PM GMT — US DoE crude oil inventories
- After the session — Broadcom Inc. earnings
