Economic calendar - all eyes on March PMIs (24.03.2025)

The week of central banks has come to an end, but key data will continue to flow in the coming days. Monday will be marked by preliminary March PMI indicators, which will provide investors with insights into industrial and service sector activity in major economies.

In Europe, previous PMI reports primarily pointed to weak consumption as a key issue, weighing on both the labor market and businesses' willingness to invest. A potential improvement would support the European Central Bank's narrative of solid foundations for economic recovery and the effective transmission of a less restrictive monetary policy.

Economic calendar for today:

08:15 AM GMT, France - PMI Data for March:

HCOB France Services PMI: forecast 46.3; previous 45.3;

HCOB France Composite PMI: previous 45.1;

HCOB France Manufacturing PMI: forecast 46.2; previous 45.8;

08:30 AM GMT, Germany - PMI Data for March:

HCOB Germany Services PMI: forecast 52.3; previous 51.1;

HCOB Germany Composite PMI: forecast 51.2; previous 50.4;

HCOB Germany Manufacturing PMI: forecast 47.1; previous 46.5;

09:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - PMI Data for March:

HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI: forecast 48.3; previous 47.6;

HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI: previous 50.2;

HCOB Eurozone Services PMI: forecast 51.2; previous 50.6;

09:30 AM GMT, United Kingdom - PMI Data for March:

S&P Global Composite PMI: previous 50.5;

S&P Global Services PMI: forecast 51.2; previous 51.0;

S&P Global Manufacturing PMI: forecast 47.3; previous 46.9;

01:45 PM GMT, United States - PMI Data for March:

S&P Global Manufacturing PMI: forecast 51.9; previous 52.7;

S&P Global Composite PMI: previous 51.6;

S&P Global Services PMI: forecast 51.2; previous 51.0;

05:45 PM GMT, United States - FOMC Member Bostic Speaks

06:00 PM GMT, United Kingdom - BoE Gov Bailey Speaks

07:10 PM GMT, United States - Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speaks

11:50 PM GMT, Japan - Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes