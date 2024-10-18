Economic calendar: Better than expected UK retail sales data, US housing and EU Leaders Summit in spotlight

Today's economic calendar features significant data releases from the UK and the US, alongside multiple central bank speeches and key company earnings reports. The focus will be on inflation data, retail sales figures, housing market indicators, and insights from Federal Reserve officials. Investors should also keep a track of the EU Leaders Summit. Today watch out for American Express (AXP.US) and Procter & Gamble (PG.US) earnings before the market starts. UK Retail Sales data come better than expected, GBP gains on the news. Economic Data Releases (BST): Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app 07:00 - UK Core Retail Sales (MoM) (Sep): actual: 0.3%, -0.3% forecast, previous: 1.1% 07:00 - UK Core Retail Sales (YoY) (Sep): actual: 4.0%, 3.2% forecast, previous: 2.3% 07:00 - UK Retail Sales (MoM) (Sep): actual: 0.3%, -0.4% forecast, previous: 1% 07:00 - UK Retail Sales (YoY) (Sep): actual: 3.9%, 3.2% forecast, previous: 2.5% 13:30 - U.S. Building Permits (Sep): 1.450M forecast, previous: 1.470M 13:30 - U.S. Housing Starts (MoM) (Sep): previous: 9.6% 13:30 - U.S. Housing Starts (Sep): 1.350M forecast, previous: 1.356M 15:30 - U.S. Atlanta Fed GDPNow (Q3): 3.4% forecast, previous: 3.4% 18:00 - U.S. Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count: previous: 481 18:00 - U.S. Baker Hughes Total Rig Count: previous: 586 19:00 - U.S. Federal Budget Balance (Sep): 34.5B forecast, previous: -380B 20:30 - CFTC Speculative Net Positions for various assets Central Banker Speeches: 11:00 - EU Leaders Summit 14:30 - FOMC Member Bostic Speaks 15:00 - FOMC Member Kashkari Speaks 17:10 - Fed Waller Speaks 17:30 - FOMC Member Bostic Speaks Companies Reporting Earnings: Before Market Open: - Las Vegas Sands (LVS.US) - American Express (AXP.US) - Procter & Gamble (PG.US)

