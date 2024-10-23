Economic calendar: BoC decision and bankers' speeches

- Futures point to another day of declines in European markets
- Euro Stoxx 50 futures are currently losing nearly 0.2%
- Investors' attention turns to the Bank of Canada decision
Yesterday's session on Wall Street ended in a mixed mood. The Nasdaq index was the only one to post gains of 0.18%. The rest of the indices traded under the dash, with the biggest declines belonging to the Russell 2000, down 0.48%. Futures contracts point to another day of declines in European markets.
More statements from central bankers await us during today's session. These will include statements by ECB Lagarde and FED Bowman. Investors' attention will also turn to the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rates.
Highlights of the day:
09:00 am BST - Poland, unemployment rate for September. Forecast: 5%. Previously: 5%.
02:00 pm BST - USA, FED Bowman speech.
02:45 pm BST - Canada, BoC decision on interest rates. Forecast: 3.75%. Earlier: 4.25%.
03:00 pm BST - USA, pending home sales. Forecast: 3.87 million. Earlier: 3.86 million.
03:00 pm BST - Eurozone, ECBLagarde speech.
03:30 pm BST - Canada, report after BoC decision.
03:30 pm BST - US, DoE report on crude oil inventories. Forecast: 0.1 million. Earlier: - 2.19 million.
