CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Economic calendar: Calm before the CPI, China-US talks in focus, WASDE report (12.05.2025)

07:41 12 May 2025

After a series of central bank decisions, markets are getting a breather thanks to an almost empty macroeconomic calendar—providing a pause before this week’s key CPI report. Market volatility will largely be at the mercy of trade negotiations between China and the U.S., while a speech from a Bank of England member will also be important for the pound. Additionally, it’s worth keeping an eye on agricultural commodities ahead of the WASDE report scheduled for 6:00 PM.

 

Economic calendar for today:

 

11:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Eurogroup Meetings

01:50 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE MPC Member Mann Speaks

04:00 PM BST, Germany - German Buba Vice President Buch Speaks

05:00 PM BST, United States - Loan Officer Survey

05:00 PM BST, United States - WASDE Report

07:00 PM BST, United States - Federal Budget Balance for April:

  • forecast 256.4B; previous -161.0B;

13.05.2025
14:01

CPI surprises to the downside

The US CPI report for April surprised on the downside. The headline CPI rate rose by 2.3% YoY, down a notch from the 2.4% expected. The core rate was steady...

 13:31

BREAKING: US CPI lower than expected, EURUSD gains 📌

Traders continue to bet on 1st Fed rate cut in September, 2nd Fed cut in October. Traders keep wagers on two Fed rate cuts by the end-2025. 01:30...

 11:51

US500 slightly down ahead of US CPI report 📉

Today’s CPI data from the United States, published at 2:30 PM, is this week’s most important macroeconomic report. Before the release, the...
