Economic Calendar: Calm New Year's Eve schedule

Markets face a shortened session on the final trading day of 2024, with many global exchanges either closed or operating reduced hours for New Year's Eve. Key focus will be on U.S. economic indicators as traders assess economic momentum heading into 2025. The EIA inventory reports will also draw attention given recent oil price volatility. Trading volumes are expected to remain thin due to year-end holidays. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Economic Releases 15:00 GMT - United States S&P/Case-Shiller 20 YoY - Forecast: 4.1%, Previous: 4.6%

House Price Index YoY - Previous: 4.4%

House Price Index MoM - Previous: 0.7% 20:30 GMT - CFTC Reports 21:30 GMT - United States API Weekly Crude Oil Stock - Previous: -3.20M Market Closures & Early Closes Full Day Closures: Germany (New Year's Day) Switzerland (New Year's Day) Italy (New Year's Day) Brazil (New Year's Day) South Korea (End of year) Japan (Holiday) Australia (Holiday)

Early Closures: Singapore - 12:00 GMT Hong Kong - 12:00 GMT United Kingdom - 12:30 GMT New Zealand - 12:45 GMT Spain - 14:00 GMT France - 14:05 GMT Australia - 14:10 GMT US Bonds - Early Close



