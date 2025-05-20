Economic Calendar: Canadian CPI and Eurozone Data in Focus (20.05.2025)

Today's economic calendar features key central bank decisions with China's PBoC cutting benchmark rates and the RBA expected to deliver a rate cut. Markets will also focus on Eurozone consumer confidence and Canadian inflation data as trade tensions continue to affect global economic outlooks.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Key Economic Data (BST)
07:30 - RBA Press Conference
- RBA revised down 2025 GDP forecast to 2.1% from 2.4%
09:00 - Eurozone Current Account (Mar)
- Eurozone Current Account: Previous 34.300B
- Eurozone Current Account NSA: Previous 33.10B
09:30 - Hong Kong Unemployment Rate (Apr)
- Hong Kong Unemployment Rate: Forecast 3.2% vs Previous 3.2%
10:00 - Eurozone Construction Output (Mar)
- Eurozone Construction Output MoM: Previous -0.48%
13:30 - Canadian CPI (Apr)
- Canadian CPI YoY: Forecast 1.6% vs Previous 2.3%
- Canadian CPI MoM: Forecast -0.2% vs Previous 0.3%
- Canadian CPI Trim: Forecast 2.8% vs Previous 2.8%
- Canadian CPI Median: Forecast 2.9% vs Previous 2.9%
- BoC Core CPI YoY: Previous 2.2%
- BoC Core CPI MoM: Previous 0.1%
- Canadian CPI Common: Previous 2.3%
- Canadian Core CPI MoM: Previous -0.2%
13:55 - US Redbook (Weekly)
- US Redbook YoY: Previous 5.8%
15:00 - Eurozone Consumer Confidence Flash (May)
- Eurozone Consumer Confidence Flash: Forecast -16 vs Previous -16.7
21:30 - US API Weekly Oil Stock Report
- US API Crude Oil Stock Change: Previous 4.287M
- US API Cushing Stock Change: Previous -0.85M
- US API Gasoline Stock Change: Previous -1.374M
- US API Distillate Stock Change: Previous -3.675M
Central Bank Speakers
- 07:30 - ECB Pres. von der Leyen Speaks
- 07:55 - ECB's Wunsch Speaks
- 08z:00 - BoE's Pill Speaks
- 11:00 - ECB's Knot Speaks
- 11:00 - ECB's Cipollone Speaks
- 12:50 - ECB's Buch Speaks
- 14:00 - Fed's Bostic Speaks
- 14:00 - Fed's Barkin Speaks
- 14:30 - Fed's Collins Speaks
- 18:00 - Fed's Musalem Speaks
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.