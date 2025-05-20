Read more
Economic Calendar: Canadian CPI and Eurozone Data in Focus (20.05.2025)

07:09 20 May 2025

Today's economic calendar features key central bank decisions with China's PBoC cutting benchmark rates and the RBA expected to deliver a rate cut. Markets will also focus on Eurozone consumer confidence and Canadian inflation data as trade tensions continue to affect global economic outlooks.

 

Key Economic Data (BST)

07:30 - RBA Press Conference

  • RBA revised down 2025 GDP forecast to 2.1% from 2.4%

09:00 - Eurozone Current Account (Mar)

  • Eurozone Current Account: Previous 34.300B
  • Eurozone Current Account NSA: Previous 33.10B

09:30 - Hong Kong Unemployment Rate (Apr)

  • Hong Kong Unemployment Rate: Forecast 3.2% vs Previous 3.2%

10:00 - Eurozone Construction Output (Mar)

  • Eurozone Construction Output MoM: Previous -0.48%

13:30 - Canadian CPI (Apr)

  • Canadian CPI YoY: Forecast 1.6% vs Previous 2.3%
  • Canadian CPI MoM: Forecast -0.2% vs Previous 0.3%
  • Canadian CPI Trim: Forecast 2.8% vs Previous 2.8%
  • Canadian CPI Median: Forecast 2.9% vs Previous 2.9%
  • BoC Core CPI YoY: Previous 2.2%
  • BoC Core CPI MoM: Previous 0.1%
  • Canadian CPI Common: Previous 2.3%
  • Canadian Core CPI MoM: Previous -0.2%

13:55 - US Redbook (Weekly)

  • US Redbook YoY: Previous 5.8%

15:00 - Eurozone Consumer Confidence Flash (May)

  • Eurozone Consumer Confidence Flash: Forecast -16 vs Previous -16.7

21:30 - US API Weekly Oil Stock Report

  • US API Crude Oil Stock Change: Previous 4.287M
  • US API Cushing Stock Change: Previous -0.85M
  • US API Gasoline Stock Change: Previous -1.374M
  • US API Distillate Stock Change: Previous -3.675M
 

Central Bank Speakers

  • 07:30 - ECB Pres. von der Leyen Speaks
  • 07:55 - ECB's Wunsch Speaks
  • 08z:00 - BoE's Pill Speaks
  • 11:00 - ECB's Knot Speaks
  • 11:00 - ECB's Cipollone Speaks
  • 12:50 - ECB's Buch Speaks
  • 14:00 - Fed's Bostic Speaks
  • 14:00 - Fed's Barkin Speaks
  • 14:30 - Fed's Collins Speaks
  • 18:00 - Fed's Musalem Speaks

Market News

21.05.2025
19:05

Daily Summary: Wall Street And Bitcoin Erase Gains on US Debt Auction

US indices pulled back sharply late in the day after weak demand from US bond auctions raised concerns about investor confidence in the world’s...

 18:31

BREAKING: US100 trims early gains after the US bond auction

U.S. Treasury yields surged following a lackluster 20-year bond auction, pushing the 10-year yield up by 10 basis points to 4.582% and the 30-year yield...

 18:06

💲⏬Dollar Index Sheds 0.5%

Recent days have brought a renewed and pronounced weakening of the US dollar which is close to one-month low.  Investors are anxiously awaiting the...
