Economic calendar: Canadian CPI and US industrial production (16.03.2026)

The war in Iran remains a focal point for investors, particularly following Donald Trump’s latest remarks pressuring other NATO members to support the U.S. in the conflict.
Beyond monitoring the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, the macro calendar remains thin. With a series of upcoming central bank decisions later this week, volatility is expected to remain subdued during today’s session.
Across the Atlantic, we await the CPI reading from Canada. The Canadian dollar remains firmly supported by high oil prices, so CAD currency pairs may be among the most volatile today. Meanwhile, industrial production data will be published in the U.S.
All times CET. Source: xStation5
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