Economic calendar: Canadian CPI reading in macro focus

- Markets await Canadian CPI data
- Scott Bessent speech scheduled at 7 PM GMT
- Netflix and Texas Instruments earnings after the US stock market session
Given the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, the macroeconomic calendar has not been particularly busy in recent days. Today, investors will focus on Canada’s CPI data, which could influence the Canadian dollar and the USD/CAD pair. The market expects inflationary pressure in Canada to rise slightly year-over-year compared to the previous reading, although month-over-month figures are still projected to show a decline of -0.1%.
12:30 PM GMT – Canada, September CPI: 2.2% vs. 1.9% previous (month-on-month -0.1% vs. -0.1% previous)
- Trim Inflation: 3.0% vs. 3.0% previous
- Median CPI: 3.1% vs. 3.0% previous
Corporate Earnings
- Before the U.S. session: General Motors, GE Aerospace, RTX Corp, Coca-Cola, Lockheed Martin
- After the U.S. session: Netflix, Texas Instruments
Central Bank and US Officials’ Speeches
7 AM GMT – ECB’s Christine Lagarde
9 AM GMT – ECB’s Escriva
1 PM GMT – Fed’s Waller
1:30 PM GMT – ECB’s Kocher
7 PM GMT – U.S. Secretary of State, Scott Bessent
