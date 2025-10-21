Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

09:05 · 21 October 2025

Economic calendar: Canadian CPI reading in macro focus

Key takeaways
  • Markets await Canadian CPI data
  • Scott Bessent speech scheduled at 7 PM GMT
  • Netflix and Texas Instruments earnings after the US stock market session
EUR/USD
Forex
-
-
Key takeaways
  • Markets await Canadian CPI data
  • Scott Bessent speech scheduled at 7 PM GMT
  • Netflix and Texas Instruments earnings after the US stock market session

Given the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, the macroeconomic calendar has not been particularly busy in recent days. Today, investors will focus on Canada’s CPI data, which could influence the Canadian dollar and the USD/CAD pair. The market expects inflationary pressure in Canada to rise slightly year-over-year compared to the previous reading, although month-over-month figures are still projected to show a decline of -0.1%.

12:30 PM GMT – Canada, September CPI: 2.2% vs. 1.9% previous (month-on-month -0.1% vs. -0.1% previous)

  • Trim Inflation: 3.0% vs. 3.0% previous
  • Median CPI: 3.1% vs. 3.0% previous

Corporate Earnings

  • Before the U.S. session: General Motors, GE Aerospace, RTX Corp, Coca-Cola, Lockheed Martin
  • After the U.S. session: Netflix, Texas Instruments

Central Bank and US Officials’ Speeches

7 AM GMT – ECB’s Christine Lagarde
9 AM GMT – ECB’s Escriva
1 PM GMT – Fed’s Waller
1:30 PM GMT – ECB’s Kocher

7 PM GMT – U.S. Secretary of State, Scott Bessent

23 October 2025, 14:05

BREAKING: OIL gain extends to 3.5% 📈Chinese state companies stop Russian oil purchases
23 October 2025, 13:43

BREAKING: Canadian core retail sales well below expectations🚩USDCAD reacts
23 October 2025, 13:27

Highlights From The S&P 500 Earnings Season 🗽What's up on Wall Street?
23 October 2025, 12:51

IBM earnings: Slow growth and poor guidance

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Join over 1.7 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app