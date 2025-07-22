Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Economic calendar: Central bankers' speeches and company earnings in the spotlight 📃

07:44 22 July 2025

Today’s calendar does not include any major macroeconomic releases. However, investor attention will focus on speeches from central bankers, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, as well as on corporate earnings.

Powell and Bowman will both speak today at the same conference titled “Holistic Review of Capital Framework for Large Banks” in Washington. However, I wouldn’t expect any significant comments on monetary policy, as Powell is scheduled to speak at the opening remarks, while Ms. Bowman is set to speak in the innovation section.

Meanwhile, before the session, we’ll see quarterly earnings reports from companies including Coca-Cola, Lockheed Martin, Philip Morris, and SAP. After the session, we’ll get results from Intuitive Surgical.

Economic calendar:

10:15 AM BST, United Kingdom - BoE Gov Bailey Speaks

01:30 PM BST, United States - Fed Chair Powell Speaks

06:00 PM BST, Euro Zone - ECB President Lagarde Speaks

06:00 PM BST, United States - FOMC Member Bowman Speaks

06:00 PM BST, United States - M2 Money Supply for June:

  • previous 21.94T MoM;

 

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

23.07.2025
23:44

Earnings: Tesla’s Robotaxi underwhelms as Google continues to spend big on AI

Tesla and Google were the earnings highlights on Wednesday night, and the two companies had very different stories to tell the market. At Tesla they are...

 21:47

Alphabet beats expectations, reports record Cloud revenue 📊

Alphabet (GOOGL.US) has released its Q2 2025 results. The company surpassed expectations in all key aspects of its financial report, reporting higher...

 21:40

Tesla Q2 25 Results - Musk's Bet on AI and Energy: Can Tesla Ride Out Automotive Slump?

Tesla's Q2 2025 Financial Results   Tesla's second-quarter 2025 financial performance painted a mixed picture, revealing both challenges...
More news

Join over 1.6 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app