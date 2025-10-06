Economic calendar: central bankers’ speeches and eurozone retail sales 📄

Key takeaways Today’s macroeconomic calendar is relatively light. There are no major data releases expected that could significantly impact global markets.

Today’s macroeconomic calendar is relatively light. There are no major data releases expected that could significantly impact global markets. Among the noteworthy events are eurozone retail sales figures and speeches by central bankers, including Lane, De Guindos, ECB President Lagarde, and BOE Governor Bailey. Detailed calendar for the day: 08:15 AM BST, Euro Zone - ECB's De Guindos Speaks 09:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - ECB's Lane Speaks 09:30 AM BST, United Kingdom - PMI Data for September: S&P Global Construction PMI: forecast 46.1; previous 45.5; 06:00 PM BST, Euro Zone - ECB President Lagarde Speaks 06:30 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE Gov Bailey Speaks

