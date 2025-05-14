Economic Calendar: CPI data from Germany and Spain; FOMC speeches in focus 🔎📄

Today’s macroeconomic calendar is relatively light. From the U.S., there are no scheduled data releases likely to impact global financial markets. However, investors will be watching comments from several Federal Reserve officials, including Waller and Jefferson. Earlier in the day, inflation reports will be published in Europe, specifically from Spain and Germany. Analyst expectations point to a continued, stable decline in year-over-year inflation compared to the previous month. Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Detailed economic calendar: 07:00 AM BST, Germany - Inflation Data for April: German HICP: forecast 2.2% YoY; previous 2.3% YoY;

German HICP: forecast 0.5% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM;

German CPI: forecast 2.1% YoY; previous 2.2% YoY;

German CPI: forecast 0.4% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM; 08:00 AM BST, Spain - Inflation Data for April: Core CPI: forecast 2.4% YoY; previous 2.0% YoY;

Spanish CPI: forecast 2.2% YoY; previous 2.3% YoY;

Spanish CPI: forecast 0.6% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;

Spanish HICP: forecast 2.2% YoY; previous 2.2% YoY;

Spanish HICP: forecast 0.6% MoM; previous 0.7% MoM; 09:15 AM BST, Germany - German Buba President Nagel Speaks 10:15 AM BST, United States - Fed Waller Speaks 01:30 PM BST, Canada - Building Permits for March: forecast -0.7% MoM; previous 2.9% MoM; 03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data: Crude Oil Inventories: forecast -2.000M; previous -2.032M;

EIA Weekly Distillates Stocks: forecast 0.500M; previous -1.107M;

Gasoline Inventories: forecast -0.900M; previous 0.188M; 05:00 PM BST, Germany - German Buba Balz Speaks 10:40 PM BST, United States - FOMC Member Daly Speaks

