Economic Calendar: “Deadline” for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz

We are kicking off the first full trading session on the financial markets following the holiday break. Trump reiterated that tonight (Wednesday at 3:00 a.m. European/Polish time) is the “deadline” for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz—otherwise, he threatens to destroy the country’s energy infrastructure. At the same time, he added that talks are “going well” and that he would like to reach an agreement. Iran has officially rejected the ultimatum, calling Trump’s threats “arrogant rhetoric,” but Axios reports that the U.S. views this response as a negotiating tactic, not a definitive closing of the door. Behind-the-scenes dialogue between the parties reportedly remains active, and Washington is keeping open the possibility of delaying military action if a credible path to a deal emerges.
Geopolitics will remain the top priority for the markets. On the data front, things will also be interesting, as investors will be reacting to the March PMI data for the European services sector.
A detailed schedule for the day is provided below:
Source: xStation
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