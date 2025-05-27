Economic Calendar: Durable Goods Orders and US CB Confidence

- Futures are flat ahead of European spot trading
- Gold resumes declines, suggesting uncertainty is easing after Trump's decision to halt tariff changes in Europe
- The calendar for the day includes US consumer data and CB data
We start Tuesday's session in European markets. Futures indicate mixed sentiment after yesterday's gains fueled by tariff news. Markets in the US and UK are resuming trading after the bank holiday, and investors' attention will turn today to several macro data readings and speeches from central bankers from the ECB and Fed.
Daily calendar:
- 08:45, France - CPI data for May. Forecast: 0.9% y/y. Previous: 0.8% y/y.
- 10:00, USA - Fed Kashkari speeches.
- 14:30, USA - Durable goods orders for April. Forecast: -7.8% m/m. Previously: 7.5% m/m.
- 16:00, USA - CB Consumer Confidence for May. Forecast: 87.1. Previously: 86.0.
- 16:30, USA - Dallas FED Index for May. Previously: -35.8
- 18:00, Germany - ECB Nagel's speech.
- 18:20, Switzerland - SNB Schlegel's speech.
