Economic calendar: earnings and central bank speakers 🎙️

Today’s macro calendar is diverse — the Q1 2026 earnings season is beginning, while we will also hear comments from key central bank officials. In the background, we will also see CPI readings from Europe (including France, Poland, Slovakia) and US export and import price data, which may be particularly important in the current environment. Key earnings: ASML — before the open

Bank of America — before the open

Morgan Stanley — before the open

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