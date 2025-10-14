Economic calendar - Earnings season begins!

-
Fed/Data Blackout: Despite the US government shutdown (leaving the macro calendar empty), the focus shifts to Fed commentary, with Chair Jerome Powell scheduled to speak this evening.
Earnings Season: The Q3 reporting cycle kicks off in full, featuring results from financial heavyweights including JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, and Citigroup pre-market.
UK/German Data: The European morning provides key regional inputs, specifically UK jobless claims and wage data, alongside the German ZEW Economic Sentiment Index.
We commence the second session of the week facing the continued US government shutdown, which has suspended the release of several key US macroeconomic data points. Nevertheless, the American session is anticipated to be eventful, featuring remarks from multiple Federal Reserve officials, including Chair Jerome Powell. Furthermore, earnings season officially launches on Wall Street. Concurrently, political uncertainty remains high as the future of the US-China trade dispute hangs in the balance. While Wall Street investors show relative composure, precious metals continue to set fresh records.
Today's Calendar (with S&P Consensus Forecasts):
- 07:00 UKT – UK – Claimant Count Change for September (Forecast: 10.3k; Previous: 17.4k)
- 07:00 UKT – UK – Unemployment Rate for August (Forecast: 4.7%; Previous: 4.7%)
- 07:00 UKT – UK – Average Earnings including Bonus (YoY) for August (Forecast: 4.7%; Previous: 4.7%)
- 07:00 UKT – Germany – Final CPI Inflation for September (Forecast: 2.4% y/y; Previous: 2.2% y/y)
- 10:00 UKT – Germany – ZEW Economic Sentiment Index for October (Forecast: -75; Previous: -76.4)
- 13:30 UKT – Canada – Building Permits (MoM) for August (Forecast: -0.7%; Previous: -0.1%)
- 17:20 UKT – US – Speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell
- 18:00 UKT – US – Speech by BoE Governor Andrew Bailey
- 20:25 UKT – US – Speech by Fed Governor Christopher Waller
Today's Corporate Earnings Calendar (All Pre-Market)
- JP Morgan
- Goldman Sachs
- Wells Fargo
- Citigroup
- BlackRock
- J&J
- Dominos Pizza
