Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Economic Calendar: EU Leaders Summit and Canadian retail sales in Focus

07:12 21 March 2025

Today's economic calendar features Canadian retail sales data, eurozone current account reading, and several central bank speakers. Markets will be monitoring the EU Leaders Summit and FOMC Member Williams' comments for policy insights amid ongoing trade tensions and economic uncertainty.

 

Key Economic Data by Country (GMT)

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

8:00 - Eurozone Current Account

  • Previous 38.400B

10:00 - EU Leaders Summit

12:30 - Canadian Economic Data

  • Core Retail Sales MoM (Jan): Forecast -0.1% vs Previous 2.7%
  • Retail Sales MoM (Jan): Forecast -0.4% vs Previous 2.5%
  • New Housing Price Index MoM (Feb): Forecast 0.0% vs Previous -0.1%
  • Retail Sales MoM (Feb): Preliminary reading

17:00 - Energy Sector Data

  • Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count: Previous 487
  • Baker Hughes Total Rig Count: Previous 592

19:30 - CFTC speculative net positions

 

Central Bank Speakers

  • 8:15 - ECB's Escriva Speaks
  • 09:00 - German Bundesbank's Mauderer Speaks
  • 12:30 - FOMC Member Goolsbee Speaks
  • 13:05 - FOMC Member Williams Speaks

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

21.03.2025
18:50

Daily summary: Tech stocks rebound, dollar dominates, gold pulls back (21.03.2025)

U.S. indices have recovered most of the losses from today’s opening. The Nasdaq is trading flat, the DJIA is down 0.1%, the S&P 500 falls...

 17:51

Big Tech fuels Wall Street recovery at the end of the week 📈

Big Tech stocks are bouncing back in the middle of Friday's session, pulling U.S. indices out of deep losses. A key catalyst for the recovery was President...

 15:56

EURUSD ticks down on dovish comments from ECB. Another cut in April?

"Everything points towards April cut," said Yannis Stournaras, a member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) for Econostream. Stournaras’...
More news

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app