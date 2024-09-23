Economic calendar: European and US PMI data alongside central bankers' speeches in focus❗

Today's session will focus on key PMI data releases from major economies, including France, Germany, the Eurozone, UK, and US. These indicators will provide crucial insights into the current state of manufacturing and services sectors across these regions. Additionally, several central bank officials are scheduled to speak, which could offer valuable perspectives on monetary policy directions. The day also features Canadian housing price data, adding to the mix of economic indicators for investors to analyze. Detailed macro calendar (BST): Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app 08:00 - ECB's Elderson Speaks 08:15 - France, PMI Data for September: HCOB France Services PMI: 53.0 (forecast) vs 55.0 (previous)

HCOB France Composite PMI: Previous 53.1

HCOB France Manufacturing PMI: 44.3 (forecast) vs 43.9 (previous) 08:30 - Germany, PMI Data for September: HCOB Germany Services PMI: 51.1 (forecast) vs 51.2 (previous)

HCOB Germany Composite PMI: 48.2 (forecast) vs 48.4 (previous)

HCOB Germany Manufacturing PMI: 42.4 (forecast) vs 42.4 (previous) 09:00 - Eurozone, PMI Data for September: HCOB Eurozone Services PMI: 52.3 (forecast) vs 52.9 (previous)

HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI: 50.6 (forecast) vs 51.0 (previous)

HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI: 45.7 (forecast) vs 45.8 (previous) 09:30 - United Kingdom, PMI Data for September: S&P Global/CIPS UK Services PMI: 53.5 (forecast) vs 53.7 (previous)

S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI: 52.3 (forecast) vs 52.5 (previous)

S&P Global/CIPS UK Composite PMI: Previous 53.8 13:00 - FOMC Member Bostic Speaks 13:30 - Canada, New Housing Price Index: 0.1% MoM (forecast) vs 0.2% MoM (previous) 14:45 - United States, PMI Data for September: S&P Global Services PMI: 55.3 (forecast) vs 55.7 (previous)

S&P Global Composite PMI: Previous 54.6

S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI: 48.6 (forecast) vs 47.9 (previous) 18:00 - FOMC Member Kashkari Speaks 21:00 - German Bundesbank Mauderer Speaks Central bankers' speeches 08:00 BST - ECB's Elderson Speaks

13:00 BST - FOMC Member Bostic Speaks

18:00 BST - FOMC Member Kashkari Speaks

21:00 BST - German Bundesbank Mauderer Speaks

