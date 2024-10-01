Economic Calendar: European Manufacturing PMIs, Eurozone Inflation, and U.S. Economic Indicators in Focus

Today's economic calendar is packed with significant data releases, particularly from Europe and the United States. Key highlights include manufacturing PMIs across Europe, Eurozone inflation data, and important U.S. economic indicators. The Eurozone inflation data will be crucial for gauging the ECB's future policy direction. In the U.S., the ISM Manufacturing data and JOLTs Job Openings will provide insights into the country's economic health. Speeches from central bank officials may offer additional context to recent policy decisions and economic outlooks. Detailed macro calendar (BST): Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app 08:15 - Spain Manufacturing PMI (Sep): 50.2 forecast vs 50.5 previous 08:30 - Switzerland PMI (Sep): 47.9 forecast vs 49.0 previous 08:45 - Italy Manufacturing PMI (Sep): 49.0 forecast vs 49.4 previous 08:50 - France Manufacturing PMI (Sep): 44.0 forecast vs 43.9 previous 08:55 - Germany Manufacturing PMI (Sep): 40.3 forecast vs 42.4 previous 09:00 - Eurozone Manufacturing PMI (Sep): 44.8 forecast vs 45.8 previous 09:30 - UK Manufacturing PMI (Sep): 51.5 forecast vs 52.5 previous 10:00 - Eurozone Inflation Data (Sep): Core CPI (YoY): 2.7% forecast vs 2.8% previous

CPI (MoM): 0.1% forecast

CPI (YoY): 1.8% forecast vs 2.2% previous 14:45 - U.S. S&P Global Manufacturing PMI (Sep): 47.0 forecast vs 47.9 previous 15:00 - U.S. Economic Indicators (Aug/Sep): Construction Spending (MoM) (Aug): 0.2% forecast vs -0.3% previous

ISM Manufacturing Employment (Sep): 47.0 forecast vs 46.0 previous

ISM Manufacturing PMI (Sep): 47.6 forecast vs 47.2 previous

ISM Manufacturing Prices (Sep): 53.5 forecast vs 54.0 previous

JOLTs Job Openings (Aug): 7.640M forecast vs 7.673M previous 17:00 - U.S. Atlanta Fed GDPNow (Q3): 3.1% forecast vs 3.1% previous Central bankers' speeches 08:00 BST - ECB's De Guindos Speaks

08:15 BST - German Buba President Nagel Speaks

15:00 BST - BoE MPC Member Pill Speaks

16:00 BST - FOMC Member Bostic Speaks

16:30 BST - ECB's Schnabel Speaks

23:15 BST - FOMC Member Bostic Speaks

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.