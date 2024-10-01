Economic Calendar: European Manufacturing PMIs, Eurozone Inflation, and U.S. Economic Indicators in Focus

Today's economic calendar is packed with significant data releases, particularly from Europe and the United States. Key highlights include manufacturing PMIs across Europe, Eurozone inflation data, and important U.S. economic indicators. The Eurozone inflation data will be crucial for gauging the ECB's future policy direction. In the U.S., the ISM Manufacturing data and JOLTs Job Openings will provide insights into the country's economic health. Speeches from central bank officials may offer additional context to recent policy decisions and economic outlooks.
Detailed macro calendar (BST):
08:15 - Spain Manufacturing PMI (Sep): 50.2 forecast vs 50.5 previous
08:30 - Switzerland PMI (Sep): 47.9 forecast vs 49.0 previous
08:45 - Italy Manufacturing PMI (Sep): 49.0 forecast vs 49.4 previous
08:50 - France Manufacturing PMI (Sep): 44.0 forecast vs 43.9 previous
08:55 - Germany Manufacturing PMI (Sep): 40.3 forecast vs 42.4 previous
09:00 - Eurozone Manufacturing PMI (Sep): 44.8 forecast vs 45.8 previous
09:30 - UK Manufacturing PMI (Sep): 51.5 forecast vs 52.5 previous
10:00 - Eurozone Inflation Data (Sep):
- Core CPI (YoY): 2.7% forecast vs 2.8% previous
- CPI (MoM): 0.1% forecast
- CPI (YoY): 1.8% forecast vs 2.2% previous
14:45 - U.S. S&P Global Manufacturing PMI (Sep): 47.0 forecast vs 47.9 previous
15:00 - U.S. Economic Indicators (Aug/Sep):
- Construction Spending (MoM) (Aug): 0.2% forecast vs -0.3% previous
- ISM Manufacturing Employment (Sep): 47.0 forecast vs 46.0 previous
- ISM Manufacturing PMI (Sep): 47.6 forecast vs 47.2 previous
- ISM Manufacturing Prices (Sep): 53.5 forecast vs 54.0 previous
- JOLTs Job Openings (Aug): 7.640M forecast vs 7.673M previous
17:00 - U.S. Atlanta Fed GDPNow (Q3): 3.1% forecast vs 3.1% previous
Central bankers' speeches
- 08:00 BST - ECB's De Guindos Speaks
- 08:15 BST - German Buba President Nagel Speaks
- 15:00 BST - BoE MPC Member Pill Speaks
- 16:00 BST - FOMC Member Bostic Speaks
- 16:30 BST - ECB's Schnabel Speaks
- 23:15 BST - FOMC Member Bostic Speaks
