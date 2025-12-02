Economic calendar: Eurozone CPI flash data reading in focus

Today’s macro calendar is very light. In the United States, there are virtually no significant macroeconomic releases scheduled, meaning the market’s attention will focus almost entirely on the preliminary November CPI figures from the Eurozone. The market does not expect any meaningful change in the inflation dynamics. Earlier data from the UK showed a stronger-than-expected increase in house prices both m/m and y/y. Macro Calendar 10 AM GMT – Eurozone, Flash CPI: Expected 2.1% y/y vs. 2.1% previously (Core CPI exp. 2.4% YoY vs. 2.4% previously) Unemployment rate: 6.3% exp. vs. 6.3% previously 11 AM GMT – Italy, PPI inflation: 1.1% y/y previously (0.2% m/m previously) Central bankers’ speeches: 13 PM GMT – ECB Dolenc

2 PM GMT – Fed Bowman

3:30 PM GMT – BoE Dhingra

10 PM GMT – RBA Bullock

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.