Economic calendar: Eurozone GDP and speeches from additional FOMC members 🎙️

Today, the key event on the economic release calendar will be the Q3 2025 GDP report from the Eurozone. This will be the second of three readings. Expectations point to a slight increase on a quarterly basis and somewhat slower annual growth compared to the Q2 2025 figures.

Next, investors’ attention will shift across the Atlantic, where we will hear speeches from additional FOMC members — Bostic, Schmid, and Logan. Yesterday’s comments proved significant, as policymakers are beginning to signal support for pausing further rate cuts at the December Fed meeting. Currently, the probability of a rate cut stands at just 52% — down from 94% a month ago.

Detailed calendar for the day:

07:45 AM GMT, France - Inflation Data for October:

French CPI: forecast 1.0% YoY; previous 1.2% YoY;

French CPI: forecast 0.1% MoM; previous -1.0% MoM;

French HICP: forecast 0.9% YoY; previous 1.1% YoY;

French HICP: forecast 0.1% MoM; previous -1.1% MoM;

08:00 AM GMT, Spain - Inflation Data for October:

Spanish CPI: forecast 0.7% MoM; previous -0.3% MoM;

Spanish CPI: forecast 3.1% YoY; previous 3.0% YoY;

Spanish HICP: forecast 0.5% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;

Spanish HICP: forecast 3.2% YoY; previous 3.0% YoY;

10:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - Employment Data:

Employment Change (Q3): forecast 0.1% QoQ; previous 0.1% QoQ;

Employment Change (Q3): previous 0.6% YoY;

10:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - GDP data:

GDP (Q3): forecast 0.2% QoQ; previous 0.1% QoQ;

GDP (Q3): forecast 1.3% YoY; previous 1.5% YoY;

10:30 AM GMT, Euro Zone - ECB's Elderson Speaks

11:00 AM GMT, Germany - German Buba Vice President Buch Speaks

12:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data:

Continuing Jobless Claims: previous 1,926K;

Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: previous 237.50K;

Nonfarm Productivity (Q3): previous 3.3% QoQ;

01:30 PM GMT, Canada - Manufacturing Sales for September:

forecast 2.8% MoM; previous -1.0% MoM;

01:30 PM GMT, Euro Zone - ECB's Elderson Speaks

01:30 PM GMT, Germany - German Buba Mauderer Speaks

02:20 PM GMT, United States - FOMC Member Bostic Speaks

03:00 PM GMT, Euro Zone - ECB's Lane Speaks

03:05 PM GMT, United States - FOMC Member Schmid Speaks

07:30 PM GMT, United States - FOMC Member Logan Speaks

08:20 PM GMT, United States - FOMC Member Bostic Speaks