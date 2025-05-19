Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Economic calendar: Eurozone inflation and FOMC speaks (19.05.2025)

07:42 19 May 2025

Monday’s economic calendar is typically light. The overnight data from China carry the most weight for market sentiment and FX: they once again highlight the problem that Chinese industrial success is occurring despite a weak domestic consumer, underlining how crucial the ongoing trade‑talks are for global activity.

From a central‑bank and monetary‑policy perspective, the final euro‑area inflation print and several FOMC speeches will be in focus. Nevertheless, the main reference point for markets will be the debate around the U.S. credit‑rating downgrade and comments from the Trump administration on the issue.

 

Economic calendar for today:

10:00 GMT, Euro Zone - inflation data for April:

  • CPI (y/y) – forecast 2.2 % (prev. 2.2 %)

  • CPI (m/m) – forecast 0.6 % (prev. 0.6 %)

  • Core CPI (y/y) – forecast 2.7 % (prev. 2.4 %)

  • Core CPI (m/m) – forecast 1.0 % (prev. 1.0 %)

  • CPI ex‑tobacco (y/y) – prev. 2.1 %

  • CPI ex‑tobacco (m/m) – prev. 0.6 %

  • HICP ex‑energy & food (y/y) – forecast 2.7 % (prev. 2.5 %)

  • HICP ex‑energy & food (m/m) – forecast 0.9 % (prev. 0.8 %)

13:30 GMT, United States - Speech by FOMC member John Williams

13:30 GMT, United States - Speech by FOMC member Raphael Bostic

15:00 GMT, United States - Leading Index for April (m/m): forecast –0.7 % (prev. –0.7 %)

18:30 GMT, United States - Speech by FOMC member Neel Kashkari

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

20.05.2025
15:48

Wheat surges 3% 📈

Wheat futures (WHEAT) are trading over 3% higher today on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT). The price surge is driven by growing concerns over...

 14:35

NATGAS surges over 5% reversing yesterday decline 📈

Henry Hub natural gas futures (NATGAS) are rising over 5% today, reversing yesterday’s sell-off. It’s difficult to pinpoint a single driver...

 13:35

BREAKING: Canadian CPI slight higher. USDCAD loses 📉

Canadian CPI YoY (April): 1.7% (Forecast 1.6%, Previous 2.3%) CPI MoM: -0.1% vs -0.2% exp. and 0.3% previously CPI Trim: 3.1% vs 2.8% exp. and...
More news

Join over 1.6 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app