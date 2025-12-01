Economic calendar: Final Manufacturing PMIs at the start of December (01.12.2025)

The first Monday of December will be dominated by the release of manufacturing PMI reports for the previous month. The final readings are unlikely to trigger significant market reactions, especially after the long weekend on Wall Street and amid a broad increase in risk aversion, which is pushing equities and crypto lower at the start of the week.
Nevertheless, following the recent weaker-than-expected Ifo business sentiment reading, Germany’s PMI could add further pressure on the DAX and the euro.
Today’s economic calendar:
02:45 GMT, China – November PMI report:
-
Caixin Manufacturing PMI: actual 49.9 m/m; forecast 50.5 m/m; previous 50.6 m/m;
05:00 GMT, Germany – Speech by Bundesbank President Nagel
09:00 GMT, Poland – November PMI report:
-
Manufacturing PMI: actual 49.10; forecast 48.80; previous 48.80;
09:15 GMT, Spain – November PMI report:
-
Manufacturing PMI: forecast 52.3; previous 52.1;
09:30 GMT, Switzerland – PMI report:
-
procure.ch PMI: forecast 49.0; previous 48.2;
09:50 GMT, France – November PMI report:
-
Manufacturing PMI: forecast 47.8; previous 48.8;
09:55 GMT, Germany – November PMI report:
-
Manufacturing PMI: forecast 48.4; previous 49.6;
10:00 GMT, Poland – GDP data:
-
GDP (q/q, Q3): forecast 0.8%; previous 0.8%;
-
GDP (y/y, Q3): forecast 3.7%; previous 3.3%;
10:00 GMT, Eurozone – November PMI report:
-
Manufacturing PMI: forecast 49.7; previous 50.0;
15:45 GMT, United States – November PMI report:
-
Manufacturing PMI: forecast 51.9; previous 52.5;
16:00 GMT, United States – September inflation data:
-
Construction spending: previous 0.2% m/m;
16:00 GMT, United States – November ISM data:
-
ISM manufacturing employment index: previous 46.0;
-
ISM manufacturing new orders index: previous 49.4;
-
ISM manufacturing index: forecast 49.0; previous 48.7;
-
ISM manufacturing index: forecast 59.5; previous 58.0;
18:00 GMT, United States – GDP data:
-
Atlanta Fed GDPNow (Q4): forecast 3.9%; previous 3.9%.
