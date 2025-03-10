Economic calendar: First Eurozone inflation readings and overnight Japanese data (10.03.2025)

This week is going to be defined by inflation readings, but before US' CPI takes the center stage on Wednesday, we are starting off with a classicaly thin economic calendar for Monday.

After German industrial production and Norway's CPI the remaining core events in Europe are Italy's PPI and Sentix Index release for the business climate in the Eurozone. We will also hear from the Bundesbank's head J. Nagel. The volatility will likely hike overnight and in the early Asian trading tomorrow, due to the release of the key macro data for Japan (GDP, inflation).

Economic Calendar for Monday:

07:00 AM GMT, Germany - Industrial Production for January:

German Industrial Production: actual -1.60% YoY; previous -2.20% YoY;

German Industrial Production: actual 2.0% MoM; forecast 1.6% MoM; previous -1.5% MoM;

07:00 AM GMT, Germany - Balance of Tade Data for January:

German Imports: actual 1.2% MoM; previous 1.6% MoM;

German Exports: actual -2.5% MoM; previous 2.5% MoM;

German Trade Balance: actual 16.0B; forecast 21.0B; previous 20.7B;

07:00 AM GMT, Norway - Inflation Data for February:

CPI: actual 3.6% YoY; forecast 2.9% YoY; previous 2.3% YoY

Core CPI: actual 3.4% YoY; forecast 2.9% YoY; previous 2.8% YoY

09:00 AM GMT, Italy - Inflation Data for January:

Monthly PPI: previous 0.6% MOM

Yearly PPI: previous 1.1% YoY

09:00 AM GMT, Switzerland - SECO Consumer Climate:

forecast -28; previous -21;

09:30 AM GMT, Eurozone, Sentix Index for March:

forecast -8.5; previous -12.7;

10:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - Eurogroup Meetings

01:00 PM GMT, Germany - German Buba President Nagel Speaks

03:00 PM GMT, United States - NY Fed 1-Year Consumer Inflation Expectations:

previous 3.0%;

11:30 PM GMT, Japan - Inflation Data for January:

Household Spending: forecast -1.9% MoM; previous 2.3% MoM;

Household Spending: forecast 3.7% YoY; previous 2.7% YoY;

11:50 PM GMT, Japan - M3 Money Supply for February:

previous 2,205.2B;

11:50 PM GMT, Japan - GDP data:

GDP Private Consumption (Q4): forecast 0.1% QoQ; previous 0.7% QoQ;

GDP Price Index (Q4): forecast 2.8% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY;

GDP External Demand (Q4): forecast 0.7% QoQ; previous -0.2% QoQ;

GDP Capital Expenditure (Q4): forecast 0.5% QoQ; previous -0.1% QoQ;

GDP Annualized (Q4): previous 1.2% QoQ;

GDP (Q4): forecast 0.7% QoQ; previous 0.3% QoQ;

11:50 PM GMT, Japan - M2 Money Stock: