Economic Calendar: Focus on U.S. Durable Goods and Consumer Confidence

Markets await key U.S. durable goods orders data and consumer confidence readings amid heightened market volatility following China's DeepSeek AI developments. The tech sector remains under pressure after Nvidia's record $600 billion market value loss, while traders also digest President Trump's plans for aggressive trade tariffs targeting foreign semiconductors. Asian trading volumes remain thin with major markets closed for Lunar New Year, as attention turns to the Federal Reserve's meeting conclusion tomorrow and expected ECB rate decision later this week. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Key Market Holidays All Day - South Korea (Korean New Year)

Hong Kong - Early close at 12:00 (Chinese New Year) Key Data Releases (GMT) 13:30 - United States Durable Goods (December): Core Durable Goods Orders MoM - Forecast: 0.4% vs Previous: -0.1%

Durable Goods Orders MoM - Forecast: 0.3% vs Previous: -1.1% 14:00 - United States Housing Data (November): US CaseShiller 20 YoY - Forecast: 4.3% vs Previous: 4.2%

US House Price Index YoY - Previous: -4.5%

US House Price Index MoM - Forecast: 0.3% vs Previous: 0.4% 15:00 - United States Consumer Confidence (January): CB Consumer Confidence - Forecast: 105.7 vs Previous: 104.7 15:30 - United States Regional Data: Atlanta Fed GDPNow (Q4) - Forecast: 3.0% vs Previous: 3.0% 18:00 - United States Treasury: 7-Year Note Auction - Previous: 4.532% 21:30 - United States Oil Data: API Weekly Crude Oil Stock - Previous: 1.000M Central Bank Speakers 17:00 - ECB President Lagarde Speaks Earnings Premarket Lockheed Martin (LMT.US)

The Boeing Company (BA.US)

General Motors Company (GM.US)

