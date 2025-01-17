Economic Calendar: Focus on US Housing Data and Eurozone CPI

Markets await final inflation readings from the Eurozone, while U.S. housing and industrial production figures will provide insights into economic momentum. European futures indicate a cautious open as traders digest mixed economic signals. Retail Sales from UK came in lower than expected and resulted in increased pressure on GBP.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Key Data Releases (GMT)
07:00 - United Kingdom Retail Sales (December):
-
Retail Sales YoY - Actual: 3.6% vs Forecast: 4.9% vs Previous: 0.5%
-
Retail Sales MoM - Actual: -0.3% vs Forecast: 0.4% vs Previous: 0.2%
-
Core Retail Sales YoY - Actual: 2.9% vs Forecast: 4% vs Previous: 0.1%
-
Core Retail Sales MoM - Actual: -0.6% vs Forecast: 0.3% vs Previous: 0.3%
10:00 - Eurozone Final CPI (December):
-
YoY - Forecast: 2.4% vs Previous: 2.2%
-
MoM - Forecast: 0.4% vs Previous: -0.3%
-
Core CPI YoY - Forecast: 2.7% vs Previous: 2.7%
13:30 - United States Housing Data (December):
-
Building Permits - Forecast: 1.460M vs Previous: 1.493M
-
Housing Starts - Forecast: 1.330M vs Previous: 1.289M
-
Housing Starts MoM - Previous: -1.8%
14:15 - United States Industrial Production:
-
YoY - Previous: -0.60%
-
MoM - Forecast: 0.3% vs Previous: -0.1%
17:15 - Atlanta Fed GDPNow (Expected: 3.0% vs Previous: 3.0%)
18:00 - U.S. Baker Hughes
-
Oil Rig Count - Previous: 480
-
Total Oil Rig Count - Previous: 584
20:30 - CFTC Speculative Net Positions:
Central Bank Speakers
-
09:00 - German Buba President Nagel Speaks
-
17:00 - BoE Deputy Governor Woods Speaks
-
17:00 - BoE Gov Bailey Speaks
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.