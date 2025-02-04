Economic Calendar: Focus on US Jobs Data and Tech Earnings

Markets await crucial US JOLTS job openings data and factory orders amid ongoing trade tensions following Trump's new tariffs on China. Attention turns to major tech earnings after hours with Alphabet and AMD reporting Q4 results. Spanish employment figures and Fed speakers Bostic and Daly will also be closely watched.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Key Data Releases (GMT)
08:00 - Spain Employment Data (January):
- Unemployment Change - Forecast: 45.4K vs Previous: -25.3K
15:00 - United States Durable Goods (December):
- Durables Excluding Defense MoM - Forecast: -2.4% vs Previous: -2.4%
- Durables Excluding Transport MoM - Previous: 0.3%
- Factory Orders MoM - Forecast: -0.7% vs Previous: -0.4%
- Factory Orders Ex Transportation MoM - Previous: 0.2%
15:00 - United States JOLTS Job Openings (December):
- Forecast: 8.010M vs Previous: 8.098M
21:30 - United States Oil Data:
- API Weekly Crude Oil Stock - Previous: 2.860M
Central Bank Speakers
13:30 - ECB's Villeroy Speaks
16:00 - Fed's Bostic Speaks
18:15 - Fed's Daly Speaks
Earnings
After Market:
- Alphabet (GOOGL.US) Q4 2024
- Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.US) Q4 2024
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.