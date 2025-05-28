Economic calendar: FOMC minutes and Nvidia earnings in the spotlight 📄

Today, global attention will be focused on Nvidia’s financial results, set to be released after the closing bell on Wall Street. Investor optimism is fueled by the semiconductor giant’s record-breaking export deals, which form part of ongoing trade negotiations between U.S. partners. Since the onset of the trade war in early April, Nvidia has surged over 43% and is now trading near its all-time highs.

The second key event of the day will be the release of the FOMC minutes from the May meeting. These notes will provide deeper insights into the Federal Reserve’s outlook amid the current macroeconomic conditions.

Earnings calendar:

Nvidia (NVDA.US) – results after the U.S. market close

Salesforce (CRM.US) – results after the U.S. market close

Detailed daily calendar:

08:55 AM GMT, Germany - Employment Data for May:

German Unemployment Change: forecast 12K; previous 4K;

German Unemployment Rate: forecast 6.3%; previous 6.3%;

German Unemployment: previous 2.922M;

German Unemployment n.s.a.: previous 2.932M;

09:00 AM GMT, United States - FOMC Member Kashkari Speaks

11:00 AM GMT, United States - OPEC Meeting

02:00 PM GMT, United States - FOMC Member Williams Speaks

04:00 PM GMT, United Kingdom - BoE MPC Member Pill Speaks

06:00 PM GMT, New Zealand - RBNZ Press Conference

07:00 PM GMT, United States - FOMC Meeting Minutes