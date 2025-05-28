Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Economic calendar: FOMC minutes and Nvidia earnings in the spotlight 📄

07:23 28 May 2025

Today, global attention will be focused on Nvidia’s financial results, set to be released after the closing bell on Wall Street. Investor optimism is fueled by the semiconductor giant’s record-breaking export deals, which form part of ongoing trade negotiations between U.S. partners. Since the onset of the trade war in early April, Nvidia has surged over 43% and is now trading near its all-time highs.

The second key event of the day will be the release of the FOMC minutes from the May meeting. These notes will provide deeper insights into the Federal Reserve’s outlook amid the current macroeconomic conditions.

Earnings calendar:

  • Nvidia (NVDA.US) – results after the U.S. market close

  • Salesforce (CRM.US) – results after the U.S. market close

Detailed daily calendar:

08:55 AM GMT, Germany - Employment Data for May:

  • German Unemployment Change: forecast 12K; previous 4K;
  • German Unemployment Rate: forecast 6.3%; previous 6.3%;
  • German Unemployment: previous 2.922M;
  • German Unemployment n.s.a.: previous 2.932M;

09:00 AM GMT, United States - FOMC Member Kashkari Speaks

11:00 AM GMT, United States - OPEC Meeting

02:00 PM GMT, United States - FOMC Member Williams Speaks

04:00 PM GMT, United Kingdom - BoE MPC Member Pill Speaks

06:00 PM GMT, New Zealand - RBNZ Press Conference

07:00 PM GMT, United States - FOMC Meeting Minutes

 

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

29.05.2025
14:01

Stocks give back gains as legal wrangle begins, and Nvidia surges

Why are tariffs not going away any time soon? How Trump can continue to levy imports. Why pharma might be next. Investor enthusiasm for stocks...

 13:32

BREAKING: EURUSD gains after second US GDP reading 📌

01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data: Initial Jobless Claims: actual 240K; forecast 229K; previous 226K; Continuing Jobless...

 12:34

Salesforce Raises Fiscal 2026 Outlook After Strong Q1 Results

Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM.US) raised its revenue and adjusted profit forecasts for fiscal 2026 on Wednesday, following better-than-expected first-quarter...
More news

Join over 1.6 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app