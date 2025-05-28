Economic calendar: FOMC minutes and Nvidia earnings in the spotlight 📄

Today, global attention will be focused on Nvidia’s financial results, set to be released after the closing bell on Wall Street. Investor optimism is fueled by the semiconductor giant’s record-breaking export deals, which form part of ongoing trade negotiations between U.S. partners. Since the onset of the trade war in early April, Nvidia has surged over 43% and is now trading near its all-time highs.
The second key event of the day will be the release of the FOMC minutes from the May meeting. These notes will provide deeper insights into the Federal Reserve’s outlook amid the current macroeconomic conditions.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Earnings calendar:
-
Nvidia (NVDA.US) – results after the U.S. market close
-
Salesforce (CRM.US) – results after the U.S. market close
Detailed daily calendar:
08:55 AM GMT, Germany - Employment Data for May:
- German Unemployment Change: forecast 12K; previous 4K;
- German Unemployment Rate: forecast 6.3%; previous 6.3%;
- German Unemployment: previous 2.922M;
- German Unemployment n.s.a.: previous 2.932M;
09:00 AM GMT, United States - FOMC Member Kashkari Speaks
11:00 AM GMT, United States - OPEC Meeting
02:00 PM GMT, United States - FOMC Member Williams Speaks
04:00 PM GMT, United Kingdom - BoE MPC Member Pill Speaks
06:00 PM GMT, New Zealand - RBNZ Press Conference
07:00 PM GMT, United States - FOMC Meeting Minutes
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.