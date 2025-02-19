Economic Calendar: FOMC Minutes & Housing Data in Focus

All eyes will be on the FOMC meeting minutes for insights into the Fed's thinking on rates and inflation amid escalating trade tensions. Markets will also digest key US housing data and mortgage applications, while earlier releases showed the RBNZ cutting rates by 50bps and continued weakness in Chinese property prices. Several bond auctions across major markets will provide additional direction. UK inflation data came slightly higher than expected, while core stayed in line with economist predictions. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Economic Calendar 07:00 - UK CPI YoY: actual 3.0% YoY; forecast 2.8% YoY; previous 2.5% YoY; 07:00 - UK Core CPI YoY: actual 3.7% YoY; forecast 3.7% YoY; previous 3.2% YoY; 07:00 - UK CPI MoM: actual -0.1% MoM; forecast -0.3% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM; 07:00 - UK Core CPI MoM: actual -0.4% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;

09:00 - Eurozone Current Account: Previous 26.980B 09:00 - Eurozone Current Account NSA: Previous 34.62B

12:00 - US MBA Mortgage Applications: Previous 2.3% 12:00 - US MBA 30-Yr Mortgage Rate: Previous 6.95%

13:30 - US Housing Starts: Forecast 1.39M (prev 1.499M) 13:30 - US Building Permits: Forecast 1.46M (prev 1.482M) 13:30 - US Housing Starts Change MoM: Forecast -7.3% (prev 15.8%)

13:55 - US Redbook YoY: Previous 5.3%

19:00 - FOMC Meeting Minutes

19:10 - RBNZ Gov. Orr Speaks

21:00 - S. Korean PPI YoY: Previous 1.7% 21:00 - S. Korean PPI MoM: Previous 0.3% 21:00 - S. Korean Consumer Sentiment: Previous 91.2

21:30 - US API Cushing Stock Change: Previous 0.407M 21:30 - US API Crude Oil Stock Change: Previous 9.043M 21:30 - US API Gasoline Stock Change: Previous -2.507M 21:30 - US API Distillate Stock Change: Previous -0.59M

19:10 - RBNZ Gov. Orr

22:00 - Fed's Jefferson

