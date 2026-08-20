Economic Calendar: FOMC Minutes Out, PMIs and Japanese Inflation Ahead (20.08.2026)

Yesterday was marked by the publication of the FOMC Minutes – a transcript from the last meeting of the committee. What did these show? And what does market await now?
🌏 Key macroeconomic publications
Wednesday
USA
Yesterday, the minutes from the latest FOMC meeting were released, providing a transcript of the debate. What did we learn?
- “Many” policy makers concluded that further tightening of monetary policy would highly likely be necessary if inflation does not subside.
- The Committee remained deeply divided regarding the assessment of these inflationary prospects. Although the “majority” of participants anticipate a gradual decline in inflation later this year, “many” fear it could remain persistently elevated.
- It was noted that core inflationary indicators remain worryingly high, and inflation expectations have reached levels exceeding those seen before the outbreak of the war in Iran.
- Deciders who advocated for maintaining interest rates at an unchanged level in July argued primarily that a pause could allow for a more accurate diagnosis of the situation. Since that meeting, weaker labour market data and slightly softer inflation readings have been published, significantly strengthening their position.
- Those voting for a rate hike assessed that such a move would most likely limit the need for deeper and potentially more costly tightening (from an economic perspective) at a later stage.
Thursday
Poland
Wage growth accelerated in July to 6.8% (against a consensus of 6.2%). Producer price inflation (2.8%) and industrial production (5.1%) also exceeded expectations. The data suggest a higher probability than previously thought of second-round effects occurring, namely the translation of supply-shock-driven inflation into demand-driven factors. It is currently difficult to consider a scenario where the interest rate cut proposal announced by Governor Glapiński at the last MPC meeting finds broader support within the Council. However, immediate interest rate hikes also remain unlikely.
Japan
The current account recorded an unexpectedly high deficit (exceeding 69 billion JPY in July), primarily due to higher oil prices and a large outflow of dividends abroad.
Australia
The consumer inflation expectations survey, published by the Melbourne Institute, showed a reversal of the positive trend seen in previous months. In August, consumer inflation expectations rose to 4.9% on an annual basis.
Labour market data, meanwhile, proved to be a major negative surprise for the markets. The unemployment rate rose to 4.5% (consensus 4.4%), while the change in employment was -15.8 thousand jobs (consensus +11.7 thousand). This represents a clear slowdown compared to a very strong June, when over 80 thousand jobs were added.
📆 Economic calendar
Thursday
- USA: Weekly Jobless Claims
- Time: 1:30 PM
- Previous: 209k
- Consensus: 210k
Friday
- New Zealand: Trade Balance (July)
- Time: 11:45 PM
- Previous: 23m
- Consensus: -175m
- Japan: CPI Inflation (July)
- Time: 12:30 AM
- Previous: 1.6%
- Consensus: 1.8%
- Japan: PMI Index (August)
- Time: 1:30 AM
- Poprzedni: 52,7
- UK: Retail Sales (July)
- Time: 7:00 AM
- Poprzedni: 4,2%
- France: PMI Index (August)
- Time: 8:15 AM
- Poprzedni: 49,4
- Germany: PMI Index (August)
- Time: 8:30 AM
- Poprzedni: 51,3
- Eurozone: PMI Index (August)
- Time: 9:00 AM
- Poprzedni: 52
🗂️ Corporate earnings releases
- Walmart Inc ($WMT.US) – before market open (BMO)
- Kandi Technologies Group ($KNDI.US) – before market open (BMO)
- Canaan Inc - ADR ($CAN.US) – before market open (BMO)
- Bioline Rx Ltd - ADR ($BLRX.US) – before market open (BMO)
- Deere & Co. ($DE.US) – before market open (BMO)
- Newegg Commerce Inc ($NEGG.US) – before market open (BMO)
3 markets to watch
- OIL: Axios, citing US officials, reported that the US military has been quietly maintaining a secure shipping corridor through the southern channel of the Strait of Hormuz, just off the coast of Oman, for several weeks. However, oil prices remain close to local highs.
- EURUSD: Yesterday's movement was one of the strongest this year. The dollar lost 0.9% against the euro, primarily influenced by communications from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Tomorrow brings another test in the form of August PMI indicators.
- USDJPY: The pair has moved significantly away from the critical barrier at 160. Tomorrow's release of inflation data may indicate the further direction.
⚪Silver tests $70 and breaks key resistance
💵EURUSD tests 1.17 due to Bessent
Chart of the Day: USDJPY Falls Ahead of a Key Test for the Yen (20.08.2026)
Morning Wrap: Asian Stocks in the Green, Bitcoin Rallies 8% – Has Risk Appetite Returned? (20.08.2026)
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.