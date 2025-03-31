Economic calendar: German inflation data and Chicago PMI (31.03.2025)

The economic calendar for Monday remains light, though we are still ahead of a few key data points for the U.S. and the Eurozone, potentially driving volatility on EURUSD: German HICP and Chicago PMI. Throughout the night we will also get a set of business sentiment indicators from Japan, Caixin PMIs for China and interest rate decision for Australia. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Economic calendar for today: 06:00 AM GMT, Germany - Retail Sales Data for February: German Import Price Index: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.0% MoM; previous 1.1% MoM;

German Import Price Index: actual 3.6% YoY; previous 3.1% YoY;

German Retail Sales: actual 0.8% MoM; forecast 0.0% MoM; previous 0.7% MoM;

German Retail Sales: actual 4.9% YoY; previous 4.0% YoY; 12:00 PM GMT, Germany - Inflation Data for March: German HICP: previous 0.5% MoM;

German CPI: forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM;

German CPI: previous 2.3% YoY;

German HICP: previous 2.6% YoY; 01:45 PM GMT, United States - PMI Data for March: Chicago PMI: forecast 45.5; previous 45.5; 2:30 PM GMT, United States - Fed Dallas Manufacturing Index for March: Previous -8.3; 11:50 PM GMT, Japan - Tankan Indices: Small Manufacturing Index (Q1): forecast -1; previous 1;

Tankan Large Manufacturers forecast 12; previous 14;

Tankan Small Non-Manufacturing Index (Q1): previous 16;

Tankan Large Non-Manufacturers Index forecast: 33; previous 33; 12:30 AM GMT, Australia - Retail Sales Data for February: Retail Sales: forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM; 01:45 AM GMT, China - PMI Data for March: Caixin Manufacturing PMI: forecast 50.6; previous 50.8; 03:30 AM GMT, Australia - RBA Rate Statement 03:30 AM GMT, Australia - RBA Interest Rate Decision for April: forecast 4.10%; previous 4.10%;

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.